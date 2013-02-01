Trial date set in Arizona AG's hit-and-run case

PHOENIX (AP) -- A March 28 trial date has been set in the misdemeanor hit-and-run case against Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne.

Horne's pretrial conference was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Phoenix Municipal Court after two one-month delays.

But court officials announced Thursday afternoon that a request from Horne's attorney Michael Kimerer to vacate the hearing was granted and a trial date was set.

Horne is accused of not leaving a note after FBI agents saw him tap another vehicle while driving a borrowed car last March.

Horne says he didn't think the other vehicle was damaged. He has pleaded not guilty.



