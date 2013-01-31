'Suspicous' fire destroys North Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX -- A light fixture might be to blame for a "suspicious" fire at a North Phoenix 7-Eleven store.

Firefighters were called the convenience store near 64th Street and Bell Road Thursday night.

According to Larry Nunez of the Phoenix Fire Department, people inside heard a light fixture "pop" just before the fire broke out.

This was a first-alarm assignment, which means several units were dedicated to it.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting up to 75 feet into the air. Video and photos from the scene showed those flames as they tore through the store.

There were some frightening moments for crews battling the fire when the roof collapsed.

Firefighters contained the flames to the one building, but that building was destroyed.

Everybody who was inside the store got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still on the scene Friday morning to make sure there are no flare-ups. At this point they are calling the fire suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. When there is no obvious ignition source, it is standard procedure to investigate a fire like this as possible arson.