Dad denies assaulting principal, teachers at son's school

MESA, Ariz. -- A Gilbert man was arrested for allegedly getting physical with members of the staff at his child’s elementary school in Mesa.

Mesa Police said Newley Ryan Broughton, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he tried to pick up his 5-year-old son at Madison Elementary School.

Broughton and his ex-girlfriend have a joint custody agreement that allows Broughton to pick up his son on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

When school officials told Broughton that he wouldn’t be able to leave with his child, he reportedly became belligerent and assaulted the principal and three teachers.

Police arrested Broughton at his home, and his child was returned to his mother.

Broughton is facing four counts of aggravated assault and interference with an educational institution.

According to court documents released on Friday, Broughton raised his arm and was going to punch a teacher. Another school employee told him to stop and that is when he allegedly pushed two female school employees and one landed on the other on the ground.

In an interview with 3TV Broughton said he never touched anyone at the school, "I never pushed anyone. I never touched anyone with one of my fingers. Ever."

Broughton went on to explain that he was supposed to pick up his son from school on Wednesday and described the scene like this: "The principal is pulling on my son's leg...I have him with my arms. She pulled so hard it ripped his shoe of his foot and she fell back. I think. She says I pushed her. I was never face to face with her."

School district officials did not comment on the case.

