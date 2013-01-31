3Rd victim of Phoenix office shooting recovering

PHOENIX (AP) -- The woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries in a Phoenix office shooting says she didn't immediately realize she was shot.



Nichole Hampton is recovering from a gunshot wound to her left hand. She hopes to be discharged from the hospital Friday.



The 32-year-old mother of two was an innocent bystander who was caught in the gunfire near the building's entrance Wednesday morning.



Hampton says she never saw the gunman or the two men who were shot. One of the victims later died and the other is on life support.



The 70-year-old gunman was found dead Thursday in Mesa from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The shooting stemmed from a contract dispute.



Hampton says she initially thought she was hit by broken glass, but it turned out to be a bullet.