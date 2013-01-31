Brewer signs bill to fund 50 new CPS workers

PHOENIX (AP) -- Gov. Jan Brewer has signed a bill allowing the immediate hiring of 50 new Child Protective Services workers.



The state Legislature overwhelmingly approved Brewer's emergency request for $4.4 million Thursday afternoon and she signed it less than 2 hours later. She was surrounded by members of the Senate and House of Representatives from both parties in a rare example of bipartisan cooperation.



There was no opposition in either chamber.



Brewer also wants $67 million for 150 more CPS workers and for foster care and other new child protection spending during the budget year beginning July 1.



CPS has seen a 32 percent increase in abuse reports since 2009 and the number of children in out-of-home care has increased by 40 percent.



The agency saw big staffing cuts during the recession.