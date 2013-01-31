Weekend of warm weather ahead

PHOENIX -- As a ridge of high pressure builds into the western third of the country, we’re going to experience some mild temperatures through the weekend.

Around metro Phoenix, look for highs in the low-to-mid 70s. We’ll also see some high clouds from time to time floating up from the sub-tropics.

It also looks like that quiet weather pattern will impact the entire state for about a week, when we’re seeing a slight chance for some showers by next Friday.



In the meantime, it’s the last day of January, 2013, so we get to look back for a bit. Is it any surprise that the month was cooler and wetter than average?

The average temperature was about 3 degrees below “normal” and we had 1.39 inches of rain, about half an inch more than average.

It should be noted that the 30 day outlooks for January weren’t very good. They were calling for better chances for “average” precipitation and “above average” temperatures.



So Mother Nature still throws curveballs.