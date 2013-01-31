Arizona reaches 4-year deal with Prado

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $40 million, four-year contract with Martin Prado just a week after acquiring the former All-Star infielder in a trade that sent Justin Upton to Atlanta.



Prado had been headed to arbitration and could have become a free agent after this season.



Prado made the All-Star team as the Braves' second baseman in 2010 but is slated to play at third base for the Diamondbacks.



The 29-year-old infielder, who will play for Venezuela in this year's World Baseball Classic, is a career .295 hitter. Arizona sent two-time All-Star Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson to the Braves for Prado, right-hander Randall Delgado and three minor leaguers.



Upton had three years left on a contract owing him $38.5 million so the Prado deal is not a significant increase to the Diamondbacks' payroll. Managing partner Ken Kendrick said last week that he expects the payroll to be somewhere above $90 million for the coming season.



Prado will earn $7 million this season, then $11 million each of the following three years.



General manager Kevin Towers, who departed for an African vacation shortly after the Upton trade was completed a week ago, said that adding a contact hitter in Prado should help the team be less reliant on the home run.



Prado hit .301 last season with 42 doubles, 10 home runs and 70 RBIs in 156 games. He led the National League with 60 multi-hit games and was fourth in hits and fifth in doubles. He played several positions, primarily left field but also third base, second base, first base and shortstop.



Pitchers and catchers report to the Diamondbacks' Scottsdale spring training facility on Feb. 11, with all players reporting three days later.