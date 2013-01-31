Phoenix man turns himself in after allegedly stabbing girlfriend, daughter

PHOENIX -- A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and their daughter turned himself in to police Tuesday night.



Phoenix police said Julian Sanchez, 41, and his 38-year-old girlfriend got into an argument inside their home near Roeser Road and 16th Street Saturday afternoon. Sanchez allegedly got a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend numerous times.



Their 18-year-old daughter tried to stop the fight and she was stabbed in the arm.



Sanchez fled the scene.



Officers contacted Sanchez's family members at various locations and on Tuesday night, some of them brought Sanchez to a police station where he surrendered without incident.



Sanchez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The girlfriend's injuries were serious, but she is in stable condition and is expected to survive.



The daughter's injuries are not life-threatening.



The couple have been in a relationship for more than 20 years and have several children together.

