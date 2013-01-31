Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Goodyear bank

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Police in Goodyear arrested a woman this week after she allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

Goodyear Police said they responded to the Wells Fargo at 13470 W. Van Buren on Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a robbery in progress.

A witness told authorities that a woman around the age of 30 had robbed the bank, and that she had been wearing an explosive device on her body.

The suspect was also seen fleeing the scene in a white mini-van.

Police eventually located the vehicle and took the suspect, 29-year-old Alegria Perez, into custody.

A police robot was used to search the van, but no explosives were found.

Perez has been charged with robbery and unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle.

