Cox Internet outage having widespread impact on Ariz. customers

PHOENIX -- Cox Internet customers have been experiencing a lot of frustration today. The company is reporting a widespread Internet service disruption in Arizona.

According to the company's website, Cox is having intermittent network issues leaving some areas without Internet service. The message states that they are trying to isolate the problem and working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. It also says that customers may experience longer than normal hold times when contacting the Cox call centers.

On its website Cox suggests that customers can restore limited connectivity by completing the following steps: Unplug the power cord to the router (which is connected to your computer). Then plug it back in. This will reboot the router.

When reached by phone, a Cox customer service representative said the Internet service disruption is impacting all of Arizona. The representative said the company changed out computer servers to create more speed and something malfunctioned. Residential and small business customers are being impacted.

An email from company spokeswoman Andrea Katsenes said, "They are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. We recognize the importance of these services to our customers and sincerely apologize for the service disruption. Again, we are aware of this and working fast and diligently to correct any problems."

In an update on Thursday afternoon Katsenes said the majority of customers affected by this outage have had their service restored. She said the problem was affecting about 8 percent of customers as of 1:30 p.m.

Katsenes also provided new information on the cause of the outage saying in an email, "During scheduled maintenance, Cox experienced an issue with certain customer router models with outdated firmware which resulted in slow or no Internet connection. While a small amount of customers had these outdated routers, it caused issues to other customers on our network. Cox is recommending customers reset their router to alleviate the issue. A firmware update for some specific router models is required and Cox is proactively contacting customers with those models to assist them in updating their firmware. We are actively working to resolve this issue and will restore services as quickly as possible."