Mark Grace gets jail time in DUI case

PHOENIX -- Former Arizona Diamondbacks player and broadcaster Mark Grace has been sentenced to four months in jail as part of a plea agreement in a DUI case.



He also will serve two years of supervised probation.



Grace is to report to jail on Feb. 10. He was granted work release while he serves his sentence.



Grace pleaded guilty Thursday morning to felony endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.



"Nobody feels worse about it than I do, nobody feels worse about it than my children do," Grace said in court.



"One thing I've always taught my children is to be accountable and now it's time for Dad to be accountable," he continued. "I've done this, I own this and I've learned a valuable lesson and I'm going to continue to learn valuable lessons by it."



On Oct. 3, Grace was indicted by a grand jury on four felony counts of DUI and faced one to 3.75 years in prison on each count.



Grace was stopped by Scottsdale police for driving a car with expired registration tags on Aug. 23. Police administered a field sobriety test and arrested him on suspicion of DUI.



Police said Grace was driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI charge from May 2011. Police also said the court-ordered ignition-interlock device was not in his vehicle.



In October, the Diamondbacks announced that Grace would no longer serve as a broadcaster for the team.



Prior to becoming a broadcaster, Grace helped the Arizona Diamondbacks win the World Series in 2001.





