Hazmat situation forces evacuation of Phoenix business

PHOENIX -- Dozens of people were evacuated from a Phoenix business for a potential hazardous-materials situation Thursday morning.

Hazmat crews were called out to Angelica at 44th Avenue and Mohave Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Few details immediately available, but aerial video from the Fort McDowell Casino News Chopper showed employees gathered on the sidewalk outside the building. It also showed several drums and containers on the property.

A chemical reaction involving acid reportedly spawned some noxious fumes.

One person reportedly was splashed with the chemicals. Two more reportedly got sick after inhaling the fumes. Those people were take to a local hospital.

Fire crews were venting the building.

Founded in 1878, Georgia-based Angelica specializes in health-care linen and medical laundry. The Phoenix location is one of 25 medical laundry plants across the country.