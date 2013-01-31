Tournament traffic: Getting to and from WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Every year the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament draws hundreds of thousands of spectators out to the greens for the party, oh, and the golf tournament, in North Scottsdale. With crowds that size, getting to and from the Tournament Players’ Club (TPC) of Scottsdale will likely mean traffic tie-ups.

Tournament organizers encourage anyone heading out to carpool or to ride the City of Scottsdale’s Hospitality Trolley. The free trolley runs from Scottsdale Fashion Square (http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/trolley) to the Scottsdale Princess from 10a.m. – 10 p.m. at half hour intervals.

If you plan to drive to the TPC, to access the free public parking with shuttle service to tournament gates, the city of Scottsdale recommends drivers follow these directions:

• For those arriving from the west, exit the eastbound Loop 101 Freeway at Hayden Road and drive south to the parking areas.

• For those arriving from the south and east, exit at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, drive north to Bell Road, turn east to 94th Street and south into the WestWorld parking lots.

The free shuttles will operate 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Click map for larger image

City traffic engineers say expect street closures and restrictions all around the TPC in North Scottsdale. Area residents are encouraged to use the Loop 101 Freeway instead of surface streets near the TPC. The following roads to be shut down from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28 through 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 include:

• Bell Road, closed to all traffic from Perimeter Drive to Hayden Road.

• 82nd Street, closed to all traffic between Princess Drive and Bell Road.