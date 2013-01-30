Graphic photos of 3rd victim's bullet wound in Phoenx shooting

Warning: Video contains graphic images

PHOENIX -- A mother of two small children took a bullet through her hand Wednesday morning.



Nichole Hampton, 32 was rushed to John C. Lincoln Hospital.



Hampton’s family gave 3TV exclusive photos of the gun shot wound.



The victim's mother, Carol Hampton, got the dreaded phone call with news her daughter was shot.



“It's just devastating to know that someone could randomly shoot someone any day,” said Carol.



Hampton works inside the building where Phoenix Police say Arthur Harmon, 70, opened fire killing Steve Singer, 48, and injuring Mark Hummels, 43.



Hampton was outside her workplace in the 7300 N. 16th Street taking pictures when she was shot.



Fearing for her life, she ran back inside for cover.



“She saw the man rush out of the building and they looked out the window and he was driving a white car with his trunk open speeding out of the parking lot,” said Carol.



Hampton had surgery on her left hand, the hand she uses to write with.



Doctors told her she won't be able to use it for months.



She’s taking the news hard as she works in the HR department and uses her hands daily.



“She is thankful to be alive because she know it's could've been much worse,” said Carol.



Carol is hoping to set up an account for donations as her daughter does not have disability insurance.



The family is asking the community to keep the victim’s and their families in their thoughts.



3TV is hoping to speak with Hampton when she is released from the hospital Thursday.