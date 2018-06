GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The future of the Phoenix Coyotes became even more unclear on Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com, former San Jose Sharks CEO Greg Jamison was unable to produce the capital needed to purchase the team from the NHL.

As a result, the Jan. 31 deadline to maintain a lease agreement with the City of Glendale will come and go without Jamison reaching a deal.

Read the full story about the future of the Coyotes here.