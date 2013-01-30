Warmer temperatures on the horizon

PHOENIX -- We had a pretty cool start to the day on Wednesday, with morning temperatures all around the Valley running in the 30s.

There was even a frost delay at the TPC Scottsdale for the Pro-Am golf event that precedes the actual tournament, beginning Thursday.



As a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west, we’ll see warmer temperatures, but no records are expected.

Also, it looks like it’s going to stay dry around Arizona through the weekend. By then, Valley highs will be running in the mid 70s.