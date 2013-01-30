Peoria PD continues to investigate homicide one year later

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A year after a Valley man was found gunned down in his car, Peoria Police are hoping that someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2012, 24-year-old Miles Romanski was found inside his vehicle near 73rd and Peoria Avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.

Romanski, whose wife was expecting their first child, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, authorities were able to identify 19-year-old Michael Zamora as a person of interest.

Police, however, were never able to speak with Zamora. Investigators believe Zamora received help from his friends and family to leave the country. He’s now thought to be living in Mexico.

Police also believe that before Zamora left the country he told his brother, Carlos Zamora, and his girlfriend about what happened on Jan. 8.

Both Carlos Zamora and the girlfriend have refused to cooperate with police.

Investigators suspect that people who live near where the shooting took place have information about the case.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to call the Peoria Police Department’s tip phone line at 623-773-7045, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Tips can also be sent via text message to 274-637, or via email at PDTips@peoriaaz.gov.

