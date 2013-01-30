Witness helps police arrest Mesa robbery suspect

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa Police are crediting a quick-thinking witness for helping them catch a man suspected of committing three robberies in the past week.

According to police, a white man in his 50s walked into the Desert Schools Credit Union near Stapley and Brown Tuesday morning and robbed the business at knifepoint.

A witness watched the man get into his car and took a picture with their cell phone.

Police were able to identify the vehicle as a newer, red Chevrolet Avalanche and eventually located the SUV in a nearby neighborhood.

Police also learned that the description of the suspect matched that of a man believed to have robbed a Subway restaurant near University and Stapley on Jan. 26, and a Cellular Unlimited near Main and Stapley on Jan. 28.

A brief stand-off took place at the home where the Chevrolet Avalanche was parked, but the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Joseph Maccarelli, eventually came outside and was arrested.

Inside the home police found evidence from the robbery of the credit union.

Police said Maccarelli also admitted to robbing the Subway and the Cellular Unlimited.

