Man accused of shooting officer enters not guilty plea

PHOENIX -- The man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer has entered a not guilty plea in the case.

Brandon McCabe, 28, was in court Wednesday facing multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

McCabe’s next scheduled court appearance is set for March 11.

On the evening of Jan. 6, McCabe was reportedly riding a bike without a required light when he was stopped by Officer Peter Bennett.

McCabe fled on foot, and allegedly shot Bennett six times after he caught up to him.

Bennett suffered injuries to his face, hip and forearm, and is recovering from the shooting.

McCabe was originally scheduled to be in court last week to be arraigned, but he refused to be transported from jail to the courthouse.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office explained that they are not allowed to use force to get an inmate to court unless they have a court order.

