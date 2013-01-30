HOTLINE: Thursday, Jan. 31

HOTLINE: Thursday, Jan. 31Posted: Updated:
Great Canadian Picnic
The 61st annual Great Canadian Picnic is this Saturday at South Mountain Park in the Activity Complex. That's at 10919 S. Central Ave. For more info go to www.canadianpicnic.com.
Dr. Phil Show
The Dr. Phil show is on 3TV weekdays at 3 p.m.
Inside Edition with Deborah Norville
Inside Edition is on 3TV weekdays at 4 p.m.
Dave Barry
The Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and author's new book is called "Insane City." It's available now.
Rosie Romero
For more how-to tips from Rosie go to www.rosieonthehouse.com
Garden Guy
www.pocoverde.com
www.gardenguy.com
gardenguy@gardenguy.com