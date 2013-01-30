Gabrielle Giffords' husband says Congress must act

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The husband of wounded former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says that while curbing gun violence is a complex problem, it is no excuse for inaction by lawmakers.



Former astronaut Mark Kelly told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he and his wife, former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, are gun owners who support the right to own guns. But he says Congress must strengthen laws to prevent criminals and the mentally ill from getting guns.



Kelly said he and his wife are "two reasonable Americans" who believe it is time for Congress to act.



Kelly sat at the opposite end of the witness table from Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association. LaPierre also was testifying.



Giffords, a 2011 shooting victim, testified briefly to the panel.