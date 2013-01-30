Witness describes terrifying office shooting

PHOENIX -- An office building in Phoenix was full of people when someone started firing a gun in the lobby Wednesday morning.

"We heard loud noises. I didn't know it was gunshots at the time," said Karen Greenhow, who works in the building. "Then we had someone come into our office and say there was a gunman with two handguns and that there had been a shooting," explained Greenhow.

Greenhow's office is on the second floor of the building.

