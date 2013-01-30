Triple shooting: Police converge on N. Phx home in search for suspect

PHOENIX -- Police converged on a Phoenix home in their search for the suspect in an office shooting that sent several people to the hospital Wednesday.

Aerial video showed officers and an armored vehicle outside a home in the neighborhood of 28th Street and Acoma Drive, which is south of Greenway Road.

Witness accounts of the shooting reportedly led officers to that home. This was the second location officers checked out in their search for the shooter.

3TV's Steve Bodinet and photographer Juan Robles were there when officers arrived.

"Within minutes, police officers were all around us, ushering us out of this area," Bodinet said. "They don't know if there are any surprises waiting for them inside that home …."

Neighbors told Bodinet that an elderly gentleman named Arthur Harmon lives in the home. According to the Maricopa County Assessor's website, Harmon owns the house. The deed shows that the home was signed over to him by Stefan Douglas Harmon on Nov. 21, 2012.

Officers have been talking to a man who was in the home when they arrived. It's not clear how that man is connected to Harmon, but he has not given police permission to search the house. Video showed the man standing next to a police car. He did not appear to have been detained.

Officers requested a search warrant and were finally able to get into the home at about 3:30 p.m. While they were waiting, police were not allowing people in or out of the area.

Neighbors went on to tell Bodinet that Harmon often sits outside and reads the paper or walks his dog. While the neighbors have not had much interaction with him, they told Bodinet that Harmon seemed nice enough and his home appeared to be well kept.

A Google Street View photo shows a man believed to be Harmon in his front yard. It's not clear when the photo was taken.

Police later confirmed that Harmon is their suspect.

"We believe that the individual came here, for whatever reason, got in an altercation, and then shot the individuals," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 50 and 70 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with gray hair and a gray beard. Police believe he is still armed.

There was an APB out for a 2013 white Kia Optima sedan with the Arizona license plate AVS-2052. Police said they might have located that vehicle at Central Avenue and Thomas Road at about 1 p.m., a little more than two hours after the shooting 16th Street and Glendale Avenue. The car was not the one police were looking for. and the scene was cleared a couple of hours later.

According to public court documents, Harmon was supposed to have some kind of settlement conference Wednesday morning for a legal proceeding involving a company called Fusion Contact Centers. The details were not immediately available, but paperwork connected to the situation, which reportedly involves a dispute over a $20,000 payment, goes back nearly a year.

Fusion Contact Centers is a Scottsdale-based company that specializes in customer contact and loyalty.

Investigators have not said if the ongoing Harmon-Fusion legal situation and the shooting are related. Witnesses, however, said the shooting stemmed from a "mediation gone bad."

The law firm Osborn and Maledon confirmed that one of its lawyers, Mark P. Hummels (right), was one of the three shooting victims. One of his specialties is business disputes. His condition was not immediately available, the the firm expected to issue a statement later in the afternoon.

The other victims, the two who were shot and those injured by flying glass and debris, have not been identified.