Suspect in deadly workplace shooting still on the loose; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Warning: Video contains some graphic images

PHOENIX -- The search for the suspect in a deadly workplace shooting continued Thursday morning with a possible sighting of the car alleged shooter Arthur D. Harmon is believed to be driving.



Officers checked out an area near Broadway and Ellsworth roads in Mesa early Thursday morning after somebody called 911 to report seeing Harmon's white 2013 Kia Optima sedan. No other information about that possible sighting was immediately available.



Police say Harmon's Optima is a rental car with the Arizona license plate AVS2052. They also believe he has access to two other vehicles -- a 1984 Corvette and a 1970 Camaro with personalized plates.



Harmon is a 70-year-old white male. He's 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.



If you see Harmon or know where he might be, police want to hear from you, but they say you should not approach Harmon under any circumstances. Investigators say he has a military background and they consider him armed and dangerous.



Police say Harmon shot and killed one person and wounded two others at a business complex near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue in Phoenix Wednesday morning.



Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the triple shooting occurred after a meeting concerning pending litigation at about 10:30 a.m. Two men involved in that meeting were shot. Police do not believe this was a random shooting and said that the two men were targeted.



One of the shooting victims, identified as Steve Singer, 48, died from his injuries. He is the CEO of a global company headquartered in Scottsdale called Fusion Contact Centers.



A 43-year-old man is listed in critical condition. Police did not identify that victim, but the Osborn Maledon law firm said he is attorney Mark P. Hummels.



The third victim, Nichole Hampton, 32, suffered non life-threatening injuries. Police believe she was an unintended victim. There are reports that two additional people were transported to the hospital for non gunshot-related reasons.



Witnesses told 3TV reporter Kristine Harrington that the shooting occurred in the lobby of the three-story building. Some witnesses reported hearing six or seven shots and others said there may have been as many as 10.



Police evacuated the building and cleared a parking garage.

According to investigators, a man actually chased Harmon as he fled the scene. Harmon reportedly fired at that vehicle, but the man was not injured.



Police later converged on Harmon's home near 28th Street and Greenway Road, a little more than seven miles from the shooting scene. Officers talked to Harmon's son, who was in the home at the time, but he did not give police permission to search the house so police had to wait for a search warrant.



A SWAT team busted into the home at about 3:30 p.m. Sgt. Steve Martos said police did not find Harmon, but his wife and son were in the house.



Police cleared that scene late Wednesday night after reportedly taking several items from the home. Investigators did not elaborate on what evidence was collected.



A man who worked with Harmon at one time, but did not want to be identified, spoke out in the wake of the shooting, saying he had his concerns.



"He has exhibited behavior in the past that would seem to be a little bit hostile and erratic," the man said. "I think that those should have been a little bit more of a warning sign."



Harmon is a former employee of Goodmans Interior Structures and the company was placed on lockdown as a precaution.



Police also cordoned off an area near Central Avenue and Thomas Road after the shooting, however, officers took down the crime tape at about 2:15 p.m.



Police shut down 16th Street between Glendale and Northern avenues for the investigation.



People who work in building were returning to work Thursday morning, but many of them were on edge.



"I was fine until I got home and then I was like, 'I can't believe that just happened,'" said Shannon Williams, who works at New West Lending. "You never expect that to happen. ... It's terrible. It's absolutely terrible."



An employee at another company told 3TV's Stella Inger that her employer was bringing in counselors Thursday morning.