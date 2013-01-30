PCSO seeks 3 for questioning after rash of credit, debit card fraud reports

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has received 154 reports of fraudulent credit/debit card transactions since Jan. 18 and investigators are asking for the public's help to identify three possible suspects.



Investigators determined that the victims had used their credit or debit cards at locations in Pinal County to make purchases and then within a few days, the fraudulent transactions began to occur.



Sheriff's office spokesman Tim Gaffney said the fraudulent charges have occurred outside of Arizona, including in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, North Carolina, Italy, France, Canada and Mexico. The greatest concentrations of the fraudulent transactions occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22.



Detectives would like to question the three males shown in the above surveillance photo.



Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts can contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.



To report fraudulent activity on your credit and debit accounts, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number at 1-800-420-8689.



Tips to prevent fraudulent activity:



Monitor bank records and transactions as often as possible.



While in public, be alert of the people around you.



Do not permit your cards to be removed from your line of sight.



Do not share your personal information with anyone.



Do not write your credit card numbers down on any paperwork.



Consider carrying your credit and debit cards in protective foil-lined sleeves to block/disable the RFI chips and magnetic strips from being read by remote scanners.

