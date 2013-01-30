'Dazed and Confused' actor arrested in Scottsdale

WARNING: Some may find the content of this story offensive due to the language it contains.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Actor Jason London, most famous for his role in the 1993 hit movie "Dazed and Confused," defecated in a police car after being arrested in Scottsdale over the weekend according to an arrest report obtained by 3TV.



The 40-year-old actor looked dazed and confused in a mug shot taken after his Sunday arrest. He appears with a swollen face and black and blue eye.



According to the arrest report, London was at the Martini Ranch when he sneezed in a bouncer's face. The bouncer told police he thought it was a deliberate act and asked twice for an apology. That, according to the bouncer, is when London “cold cocked” him.



London was tossed from the bar kicking and screaming. Bouncers told police they had to use force in order to defend themselves, leading to London’s injuries.



Officers reported that paramedics tried to help the highly intoxicated London.



However, he was subdued and arrested when police said he shoved two of the paramedics out of his way and started to also push an officer.



The officer said he asked for London’s side of the story but instead London replied with a string of expletives.



The officer decided not to ask any more questions and put London in the back of a squad car to be taken to jail. However, during the ride according to the police report, London again began berating the police officer, including the use of one homophobic slur.



“Guess what, f****t? I f***ing love this. I f***ing own you guys so hard. I’m rich and I’m a motherf***ing famous actor! F***ing look me up, b****!” the arrest report quotes London as saying.



According to the report, London then said, “It smells like s*** in your car and your breath smells like diarrhea.”



At that point the report said London leaned to his left and defecated in his pants. Afterward London told the cop, “I told you that I’m happy as s***!”



London took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that none of the story is true.



“I would never say or do the crap they are reporting,” said London in one tweet.

I would never say or do the crap they are reporting. Have faith in me. The truth will come out and you will see. —Jason London (@JasonPLondon) January 29, 2013

He also added that a man who thought London was checking out his girlfriend had him “jumped.” He further tweeted that he was jumped by three 250-pound bouncers.

"They knocked me out and beat me for several minutes," he wrote.

He also said the truth will win, asked fans to be patient with the story and ended one tweet with, “I hate Arizona.”

Some guy thought I was hitting on his girl and had me jumped. My wife was in the next room, had no idea what even happened. I hate Arizona —Jason London (@JasonPLondon) January 29, 2013

Wait till you see the real pictures. I have a rightorbital fracture and sinus fracture. The truth will win —Jason London (@JasonPLondon) January 29, 2013

London faces assault charges.