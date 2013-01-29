Navajo woman nominated for Grammy Award

PHOENIX -- Radmilla Cody sings of her land and her people. The Navajo woman has produced a collection of CDs with her uncle, Herman Cody.

Now, the latest of those CDs, "Songs for the People," has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album.

"As a little girl I watched the Grammy Awards," said Cody, who idolized singer Whitney Houston. "This is a dream come true and I never expected this, but I'm grateful for the blessing and the opportunity."

She plans on wearing traditional Navajo clothing while she rubs elbows with the rich and famous on Feb. 10. Her favorite apparel? All leather moccasins that her late beloved grandmother made.

"I've always worn my grandmother's moccasins, ever since I was a little girl," she said.

Cody has recorded her CDs at Canyon Records in Phoenix. It's been the leader in Native American recording since the 1950s.

If you'd like to learn more about Radmilla Cody, her music and Canyon Records, go to www.canyonrecords.com or call 602-266-7835.