Phoenix weather: Dry week ahead

PHOENIX -- After the excessive rain the last several days, we're in for a dry spell through the upcoming weekend. We'll also see a slow warming trend, returning to high temperatures in the 70s by Thursday and staying there through Sunday.



As the storm system exited our state Monday night, it dumped a fair amount of snow in southeast Arizona. Places like Bisbee and Safford and Tombstone had up to 4 inches of snow.



The next chance for rain in the Valley, and it's only a slight chance, is next Monday. But the storm that could bring us that rain looks fairly weak.



