N.C. homicide suspect captured near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- A man wanted for a homicide in North Carolina was arrested Monday near Casa Grande.



Christopher Paul Huffman, 42, is accused of shooting an acquaintance several times at the victim's home in Charlotte early Friday morning.



An Arizona Highway Patrol officer noticed Huffman's vehicle traveling slower than the rest of the traffic on westbound Interstate 10 and he would not pass the officer's car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.



Eventually, the officer was able to get behind Huffman and confirmed that the vehicle was wanted in connection to a homicide in North Carolina.



After numerous other police agencies responded to assist with the stop, Huffman stopped on his own accord and surrendered to the Arizona Highway Patrol, according to DPS officials.



Officers said they found a stolen handgun inside the vehicle.



Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were on their way to interview Huffman and process the vehicle.

