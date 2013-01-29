Suspected bank robber nabbed at Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. -- Police surrounded a Mesa home as they worked to track down a suspected bank robber Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Tony Landato of the Mesa Police Department said an armed robber hit the Desert Schools Credit Union on Stapley Drive north of Brown Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Believing the suspect is holed up in a house southwest of the business, officers set up a perimeter

Landato said officer were able to contact with the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

Police have not released the suspect's name yet, but Landato said investigators believe he was behind two other recent armed robberies in Mesa.

No other details were immediately available. Information will be updated as it comes in.