Man accused of trying to smuggle $303K out of Ariz

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a Mexican man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly $303,000 in undeclared cash out of Arizona.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said Monday that 54-year-old Elifonso Pillado Sanchez was taken into custody at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.



CBP officers conducting outbound inspections selected Pillado Sanchez's SUV for further inspection.



During the search, officers say a trained canine alerted them to the unreported money hidden in the vehicle's roof hatch.



The SUV and cash were processed for seizure and authorities say Pillado Sanchez was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigation.



Authorities didn't immediately know Pillado Sanchez's hometown or if he had a lawyer yet.