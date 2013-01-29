Suspect sought in Glendale bank robbery

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a MidFirst Bank in Glendale Friday morning.



According to authorities, the man entered the MidFirst Bank near Bell Road and 67th Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. and gave a teller a demand note indicating the robbery.



The teller gave the man a known quantity of cash and he fled on foot. He was last seen jumping over a wall north of the bank.



No weapon was displayed.



Upon further investigation, it was learned that the suspect was in the bank branch approximately one hour before the robbery and left.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds with short black hair, a thick black mustache and a medium to dark complexion. He was wearing a purple beanie hat with an "LA Lakers" logo on the front, dark plastic-frame sunglasses, a blue long-sleeve pullover hooded sweatshirt with pockets, and black "Dickie" style pants.



Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 623-466-1999.

