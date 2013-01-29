Hazmat crew called to South Phoenix fire after cyanide scare

PHOENIX -- A hazmat crew responded to a fire in South Phoenix Tuesday morning after cyanide was found inside a building.



The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire near Central Avenue and Baseline Road just before 3 a.m. after someone reported seeing smoke coming out of what appeared to be a home that had been turned into some sort of meeting hall.



When firefighters got there, they saw a sign on the door that the empty building was being treated with cyanide because of a rat problem.



That's when the hazmat crew was called.



"It's very dangerous for our guys to go in there without their masks and without air because it's a hazardous situation," said Larry Nunez with the Phoenix Fire Department.



Firefighters put out a small fire, which damaged the roof.



None of the nearby homes or businesses was in any threat and no one was hurt.



Firefighters believe this was started by some homeless people.



Baseline Road was closed for a couple of hours during the incident.

