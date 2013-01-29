A 'Whopper' of a funeral

YORK, Pa. (AP) -- Mourners at a Pennsylvania fast-food fan's funeral wanted him to have it his way, so they arranged for his hearse - and the rest of the procession - to make one last drive-thru visit before reaching the cemetery.



David Kime Jr. "lived by his own rules," daughter Linda Phiel said. He considered the lettuce on a burger his version of healthy eating, she said.



To give him a whopper of a send-off Saturday, the funeral procession stopped at a Burger King where each mourner got a sandwich for the road.



Kime got one last burger too, the York Daily Record reported. It was placed atop his flag-draped coffin at the cemetery.



Phiel said the display wasn't a joke, rather a happy way of honoring her father and the things that brought him joy.



"He lived a wonderful life and on his own terms," she said.



Kime, 88, a World War II veteran, died Jan. 20.



Restaurant manager Margaret Hess said she knew his face and his order. She and her crew made 40 burgers for the funeral procession.



"It's nice to know he was a loyal customer up until the end - the very end," she said.



---



Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com



