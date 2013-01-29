Navajo Nation looks to fill jobs at newest casino

LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) -- The Navajo Nation is looking to fill 800 jobs at its newest casino opening this year near Flagstaff.

A job fair is being held Friday through Sunday in Flagstaff to fill accounting, human resources, marketing, hotel administration, food and beverage, training and other positions. Drug screening and background checks are being done on site, and candidates could be offered a job on the spot.

Navajos will be given preference for employment.

The $150 million Twin Arrows Casino and Resort along Interstate 40 will have a 200-room hotel, conference center, spa and golf course.

The casino will feature more than 1,000 slot machines, as well as blackjack and poker tables.

The Navajo Nation operates three casinos in New Mexico. The Twin Arrows casino will be the first on the Arizona portion of the reservation.

The Twin Arrows Casino and Resort is about 20 miles east of Flagstaff. It is scheduled to open in mid-May.