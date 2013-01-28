Suit dismissed vs MCSO, Seagal over Laveen raid

PHOENIX (AP) -- A lawsuit has been dismissed against actor Steven Seagal and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office over an arrest that a Phoenix-area man claimed was staged for a reality TV show.



Sheriff's officials said Monday that the suit was dropped after Jesus Llovera pleaded guilty to cockfighting and drug possession charges last week.



Llovera had claimed Seagal and the deputies unlawfully raided his home in March 2011.



The 42-year-old Laveen man filed a suit in March 2012 seeking unspecified monetary damages for defamation, false arrest and civil rights violations.



The Sheriff's Office participated in the creation of a reality show that followed Seagal's exploits as a deputized officer.



But sheriff's officials say the use of a tank, a bomb robot and 40 deputies was part of their normal course of duties.