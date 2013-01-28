Arizona Snowbowl gets 33 inches of new snowfall

PHOENIX (AP) -- A weekend storm that dropped a record amount of rain in Phoenix and Tucson brought 33 inches of snow to the Arizona Snowbowl in northern Arizona.

Officials at the ski resort outside Flagstaff reported 11 inches of snowfall over a 24-hour period.

Major roadways in northern Arizona remained open Monday but were reported to be slick and slushy.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued two flood warnings for northeastern Maricopa County and Gila County.

In Gila County, the Tonto Basin crossings remain closed due to high water. About three to five feet of water is flowing over the crossings and authorities expect the crossings to remain closed for the next five to seven days.