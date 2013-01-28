Police substation opens at Valley elementary school

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Police and school officials in a Phoenix suburb are teaming up to increase police presence and visibility at an elementary school.

The Goodyear Police Department has set up a substation at Mabel Padgett Elementary School. The school in Goodyear is part of the Litchfield Elementary School District.

Goodyear Police Chief Jerry Geier says placing the substation at the school is a pilot program that's a proactive approach in response to school violence nationwide.

"It only makes sense to take a proactive approach to increase police visibility on school campuses," said Police Chief Jerry Geier. "Officers will be using the Mabel Padgett Elementary School sub-station to make calls and write reports during their shift. In addition, this is a great opportunity for officers to interact with students in a positive manner."

Mabel Padgett Principal Gina De Coste brought the idea to the Goodyear Police Department, who welcomed this partnership. "The safety of our school children is a priority for both the school district as well as the Goodyear police department," said Principal De Coste.



