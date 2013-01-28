Stolen gems recovered almost a year after theft

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tucson police say a large amount of gems stolen from a Tucson motel last year has been recovered.

The year-long investigation began Feb. 7, 2012. That's when a vendor at the 2012 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show show reported about 1,900 gems stolen from a locked trailer parked at the Motel 6.

Police say the jewels were worth nearly $1 million. The gems were mainly rare and unique Oregon sunstones.

Most of those gems were recovered when police searched two Tucson homes earlier this month, following an unrelated investigation.

At the first home, investigators found a large amount of the stolen gems. They were returned to the victim the following day.

At the second home searched, detectives found 30 to 40 more of the stolen gemstones, along with guns, ammo, marijuana, and more than 100 grams of cocaine.

No arrests have been made yet and police say their investigation is continuing.