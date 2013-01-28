Clerk uses stun gun against suspect during robbery

Deputies are still searching for Humberto Sanchez. By Jennifer Thomas

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has located the second suspect in a robbery in San Tan Valley last weekend.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about an aggravated robbery at the Skyline Market in San Tan Valley. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the store clerk had detained a 13 year old suspect.

A second suspect was identified as 18 year old Humberto Sanchez, but he had already fled the store.

Deputies believe Sanchez and the juvenile suspect entered the business and grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light beer. Both males reportedly tried to leave the store without paying.

The clerk attempted to stop them, but Sanchez made it out the door and fled on foot. The 13 year old attempted to follow but was caught by the clerk. The two got into a physical confrontation as the young suspect reportedly tried to escape.

During the struggle, the clerk feared for his safety and used a stun gun on the teen in an effort to detain him. The clerk reported he used the stun gun on three separate occasions.

The 13 year old was booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center for one count of Aggravated Robbery. He has a prior recent arrest for a burglary offense as well.

Deputies located Sanchez Monday evening and took him into custody.

Sheriff's office spokesman Tim Gaffney said Sanchez not only admitted his involvement with this aggravated robbery, but he also confessed to another recent residential burglary in San Tan Valley.

Sanchez has prior arrests for burglary, theft, disorderly conduct, and assault.