PD: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa police said one person was killed and five others were hurt in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver Sunday afternoon.



Four vehicles were involved in the collision near Recker and McDowell roads at about 1:45 p.m.



Police said a Lincoln SUV driven by an 85-year-old woman was going the wrong way on Recker, which is a four-lane road divided by a raised median, when it struck a Mazda van head-on, causing the van to roll over.



The SUV then spun around and continued northbound where it hit a southbound Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Cavalier.



Five people had to be extricated from their vehicles.



Police said the SUV driver is listed in life-threatening condition at a local hospital. Her passenger, John Schrier, 87, died at a hospital.



The van driver, identified as a 56-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries. His passenger, a 52-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and is at a Valley hospital.



The driver of the Jeep and her passenger, a woman in her 80s, suffered non life-threatening injuries.



The three occupants of the Chevy refused medical treatment at the scene.



Witnesses said the Lincoln SUV had just run a red light prior to driving left of the median. At this time, it is unknown why the SUV was driving the wrong way.



The investigation is ongoing.



