Smart phone apps make home buying easy

PHOENIX -- Smartphone apps make life much easier and they can even play a part in our search for a new home. The same way a smartphone can scan a bar code to get information about a product is how these home-buying bar codes work.

Home Smart agent Christine Espinoza stopped by to explain the way the app works to help homebuyers find the perfect home.

“They love it, they really love it,” Espinoza said. “It does save them time, too, and what’s nice is if they’re out all day they can snap these codes and then go back at night and look through everything that they saw during the day.”

Smartphone carriers use their QR barcode reader app to scan the Home Smart bar code located on the sign. This will take you to a website that has all the details about the home, including pictures, video tours, loan information, and contacts for the listing agent.

“This gives the buyers just a look into the house by just sitting in front of the house,” Espinoza said.

The Home Smart International apps have been around for years and continue to be updated.

