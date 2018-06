PHOENIX - A motorcycle accident on "The Stack" Monday morning left one person dead.

The crash happened around 3:30 am, and involved one victim, a man in his 20s.

The Department of Public Safety says speed was likely a factor when the man crashed his motorcycle on the I-17 on-ramp.

The ramp connecting southbound Interstate 17 to the westbound I-10 lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were shut down, but were re-opened several hours later.

The victim's name has not been released.