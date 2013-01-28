Bouncer stabbed at Scottsdale bar

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A bouncer at a Scottsdale bar is in serious condition at a local hospital after he was stabbed early Sunday morning, according to police.



Scottsdale police detectives said it appears there was an altercation inside Martini Ranch near Scottsdale and Camelback roads and several unidentified male and female patrons were escorted out of the club by security staff at about 1 a.m.



Outside the bar, at least one of the males became involved in a fight with security workers and the 27-year-old bouncer was stabbed several times, according to Scottsdale police spokesman Sgt. Mark Clark.



The victim suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his torso. His name has not been released.



Clark said all the combatants fled the scene prior to police arrival.



Police are trying to identify the people involved in this incident. Anyone who was at the bar and/or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department.

