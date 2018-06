GOLD COAST, Australia -- A stretch of Queensland's Sunshine Coast has been blanketed in sea foam, swept ashore by the remnants of a tropical cyclone that struck Australia last week. By Mike Gertzman

Curious onlookers could only marvel at the shifting landscape of billowing bubbles.

Queensland experienced severe rains and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Oswald. Hundreds have been evacuated from the towns of Gladstone and Bunderberg while the rest of Queensland braces for more flooding.