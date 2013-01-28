Princess program treats teenage foster girls like royalty

PHOENIX -- Every girl should have the chance to be treated like a princess.

That's the motto behind the Arizona Princess Program, which provides teenage foster girls an evening to celebrate their spirit and beauty.

The girls, who have aged out of the foster system, are pampered with formal dresses, new shoes and professional hair and make-up tips. Following the makeover, the girls are treated to a five-course meal and an evening of dancing.

"Just to have a girl feel like a princess. Like Cinderella for the night," says Devy Walker of the Arizona Princess Program. "It's just an awesome, awesome opportunity for them to feel good about themselves."

On Monday's Good Morning Arizona, we watched as three girls got "princess-ready", donning formal dresses and getting their hair and makeup done, courtesy of Dolce Salon.

"The girls not only get to have their special evening, they get to keep the dresses, the accessories, the shoes," Levy told 3TV's Kaley O'Kelley. " To go into an event like that and feel like a princess and get to chose the best of the best, that's so important for these girls."

There are several ways to get involved, if you'd like to be part of the program. You can organize a dress drive in your own community.

Or, if you have something to donate right now, a dress drive is already scheduled at Eli's American Grille in Scottsdale, this Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm..

Vendor donations are also needed. The organization is always looking for items like, flowers, linens, place settings and food.

You can also help by sponsoring a princess. It only costs $150 per foster child.

For more information, visit the Arizona Princess Program website.