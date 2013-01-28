Arizonan among those sickened by recalled ground beef

NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal health officials say at least 16 people in five states have been sickened by salmonella food poisoning linked to ground beef.



No one has died, but half were hospitalized. Most of the illnesses have been in Michigan, but a few cases were scattered in Arizona, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.



Seven people ate a raw ground beef dish called kibbeh last month at a suburban Detroit restaurant that wasn't identified. Health officials say consumers should not eat uncooked meat.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases have been linked to last week's recall of more than 1,000 pounds of ground beef from two Michigan businesses, Troy-based Gab Halal Foods and Sterling Heights-based Jouni Meats.



For more information about the recall, visit www.fsis.usda.gov.