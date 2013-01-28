Casket store at Phoenix mall customizes your final resting place

PHOENIX -- You can get a lot of things at a shopping mall -- clothes, shoes, stuff for your home, stuff for your hobbies, and now caskets. Yes, caskets.

'Til We Meet Again is a new store at Christown Spectrum mall It opened a couple of months ago and it's still has people "gasping" as they go by and see what's for sale.

Owner Pat Kerivan says all it takes is for someone to step into the store to find out it's not really as crazy as you might think.

The store sells caskets, urns and jewelry. The store has an entire military line of caskets, as well as one that's sanctioned by the Vatican.

The store can also customize caskets. One on display features a wrap, similar to car wraps, that has pictures of the deceased's farm, her wedding and pictures of her whole family.

For sports fans there are caskets with done in their team colors and for nearly every college sport. There's an ASU-themed casket in the store that's been drawing a lot of attention.

When it comes to customization, the only limit is your imagination. Kerivan says his store can do pretty much anything you like.

Based in Wichita, Kan., where the first mall store opened in March 2010, is being franchised all across the U.S., with stores slated to open from Texas to California.

Prices start at less than $1,000 and go up from there.

In addition to caskets, the store also offers large and small specialty urns, as well as pet urns.

One of the more unusual items in the store is jewelry. There are necklaces and rings that will hold a lock of hair or some ash from a loved one.

Christown Spectrum Mall is located at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

