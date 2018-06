PHOENIX -- Outside of a few showers overnight Sunday into Monday morning, the chance for rain is going downhill quickly around the Valley.

For the most part, the upcoming week should be dry and feature a warming trend. By next weekend, we’re expect highs in the 70s.



However, it’s not over yet for Northern Arizona. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 7 pm Monday for areas above 6,500 feet in elevation. Places like Flagstaff and areas along the Mogollon Rim can expected 4 to 8 inches of snow.



Most of that is expected to fall during Monday morning, but snow showers could linger into Tuesday afternoon in the high country.