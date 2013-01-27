Maricopa County Attorney asks Supreme Court to mull pot law

PHOENIX (AP) -- Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery wants the Arizona Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a judge's ruling in December that concluded the state's medical marijuana is constitutional.

The case is now at the Arizona Court of Appeals, but Montgomery's office on Friday asked for it to be transferred the state Supreme Court.

Montgomery's office says the law's interpretation is of vital importance across the state and needs to get decided quickly.

A judge who considered the case had ruled in December that the county must provide zoning clearance for a Sun City medical marijuana dispensary because federal drug laws don't stand in the way of Arizona's medical marijuana law.

Montgomery contends county employees could be federally prosecuted if they help marijuana growing, distribution or marketing.